Zach Woods On His Roles In The New Movie, "Downhill," And The HBO Comedy, "Avenue 5"

Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, "Downhill" follows a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell), who is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other.

Zach Woods stopped by BUILD to talk about his role in the movie and in the HBO comedy, "Avenue 5."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"