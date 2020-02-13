Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Zach Woods On His Roles In The New Movie, "Downhill," And The HBO Comedy, "Avenue 5"

Zach Woods On His Roles In The New Movie, "Downhill," And The HBO Comedy, "Avenue 5"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 52:53s - Published < > Embed
Zach Woods On His Roles In The New Movie, 'Downhill,' And The HBO Comedy, 'Avenue 5'

Zach Woods On His Roles In The New Movie, "Downhill," And The HBO Comedy, "Avenue 5"

Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, "Downhill" follows a married couple (Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell), who is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other.

Zach Woods stopped by BUILD to talk about his role in the movie and in the HBO comedy, "Avenue 5."BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

USM AD Bill McGillis Tenure in Review [Video]USM AD Bill McGillis Tenure in Review

During his time in the Hub City, McGillis navigated the trials of the NCAA investigation into the men’s basketball program and oversaw the process of creating USM’s new eagle head logo.

Credit: WXXVPublished

Zach Wood's Favorite 'Avenue 5' Line: 'I'm A Nihilist!' [Video]Zach Wood's Favorite "Avenue 5" Line: "I'm A Nihilist!"

Zach Woods, best known for his comedic roles in "The Office" and "Silicon Valley," answers a Twitter question about what his favorite lines from HBO's "Avenue 5" and the movie, "Downhill," are. BUILD..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.