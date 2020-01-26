Former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine Shares Mike Bloomberg's Vision



Recent related videos from verified sources WCCO 4 News Sunday Morning at 6:00 a.m. As the 2020 Presidential race intensifies, the candidate who is openly investing the most in Minnesota is former Mayor Mike Bloomberg. On Sunday, Tim O'Brien, Senior Advisor on the Bloomberg Campaign,.. Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 04:51Published 3 days ago Fans Get To Live Chat With Former Dolphins At NFL Experience On Miami Beach CBS4's Mike Cugno spoke with Channing Crowder and Frank Gore. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:47Published 2 weeks ago