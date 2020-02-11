Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Joe Biden > As Bloomberg Lurks, Biden Campaign Scrambles

As Bloomberg Lurks, Biden Campaign Scrambles

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:44s - Published < > Embed
As Bloomberg Lurks, Biden Campaign Scrambles

As Bloomberg Lurks, Biden Campaign Scrambles

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign scrambled to reassure donors, surrogates and the press about his path forward Wednesday.

At the same time, Politico reports Biden's campaign counterattacked nearly every one of his rivals.

Elected officials across the country understand there will be down-ballot carnage to the Democratic Party if we elect the wrong person,” Rep.

Cedric Richmond Co-Chair, Joe Biden Campaign Super Tuesday is on March 3rd, and marks a new phase of the campaign.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

As Bloomberg lurks, Biden campaign scrambles [Video]As Bloomberg lurks, Biden campaign scrambles

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign scrambled to reassure donors, surrogates and the press about his path forward Wednesday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published

Biden's Numbers Fall And Bloomberg's Numbers Grow [Video]Biden's Numbers Fall And Bloomberg's Numbers Grow

Vice President Joe Biden’s support for his presidential bid has fallen nationally. A Feb. 6-10 poll found that 17 percent of registered Democrats and independents would vote for Biden. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.