As Bloomberg Lurks, Biden Campaign Scrambles

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign scrambled to reassure donors, surrogates and the press about his path forward Wednesday.

At the same time, Politico reports Biden's campaign counterattacked nearly every one of his rivals.

Elected officials across the country understand there will be down-ballot carnage to the Democratic Party if we elect the wrong person,” Rep.

Cedric Richmond Co-Chair, Joe Biden Campaign Super Tuesday is on March 3rd, and marks a new phase of the campaign.