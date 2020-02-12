Global  

Eyebrows Raised By Trump's 'Really Shocking' Meddling In Stone Case

President Donald Trump’s post-impeachment acquittal behavior is casting a chill in Washington.

Attorney General William Barr emerged Tuesday as a key ally in the president’s quest for vengeance.

Specifically, against the law enforcement and national security establishment that initiated the Russia and Ukraine investigations.

Four top prosecutors withdrew on Tuesday from a case involving the president’s longtime friend Roger Stone.
'Really shocking': Trump's meddling in Stone case stuns Washington

Alarmed veterans of the Justice Department said the legal system was entering uncharted territory.
Politico - Published


