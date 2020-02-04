Global  

David Pastrnak scores 40th in fourth hat trick of the season

David Pastrnak scores 40th in fourth hat trick of the season

David Pastrnak scores 40th in fourth hat trick of the season

David Pastrnak finds the net three times against the Canadiens, earning his fourth hat trick of the season and becoming the first Bruin since Glen Murray in 2002-03 to score 40 goals in a season
