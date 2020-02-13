Global  

Trump Praises AG Barr For 'Taking Charge' Of Roger Stone Case After Prosecutors Quit

President Trump praised Attorney General William Barr for "taking charge" of the case against Roger Stone, his longtime adviser, after the highly unusual exodus of all four members of the prosecution team ahead of Stone's sentencing.
