Phil Steals Claire's Parisian Paramour

After Claire (Julie Bowen) runs into an old lover from her college days abroad in Paris, Guy (guest star Arnaud Binard), Phil (Ty Burrell) is feeling like a jealous third wheel.

But that all changes when it turns out Guy practices the magical arts.

From 'Paris,' season 11, episode 13 of Modern Family.

Watch Modern Family WEDNESDAY 9|8c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
