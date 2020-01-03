2000's Spot fixing bookie Sanjeev Chawla brought to India by Delhi Police

Scotland Yard officers are preparing to hand over Sanjeev Chawla to their counterparts in Delhi...



Recent related videos from verified sources Delhi woman cop shot dead near Rohini East Metro station A woman cop was shot dead near Delhi's Rohini East Metro station. The deceased was found dead with multiple bullet injuries. Police and forensic team immediately reached the incident spot. Three empty.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:41Published 5 days ago Watch: Scuffle breaks out at counting centre for Tamil Nadu local body polls Scuffle broke out between two groups amid counting of votes in Tamil Nadu. The incident took place at Thirumangalam counting centre in Madurai. The situation was brought under control by police.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:04Published on January 3, 2020