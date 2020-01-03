Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2000's Spot fixing bookie Sanjeev Chawla brought to India by Delhi Police

2000's Spot fixing bookie Sanjeev Chawla brought to India by Delhi Police

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
2000's Spot fixing bookie Sanjeev Chawla brought to India by Delhi Police2000's Spot fixing bookie Sanjeev Chawla brought to India by Delhi Police
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bookie Sanjeev Chawla, wanted by Delhi Police in 2000 match-fixing scandal, to be extradited from UK to India soon

Scotland Yard officers are preparing to hand over Sanjeev Chawla to their counterparts in Delhi...
DNA - Published

Wanted bookie Sanjeev Chawla extradited from UK

Sanjeev Chawla, a key accused in the match-fixing scandal involving former South African cricket team...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Delhi woman cop shot dead near Rohini East Metro station [Video]Delhi woman cop shot dead near Rohini East Metro station

A woman cop was shot dead near Delhi's Rohini East Metro station. The deceased was found dead with multiple bullet injuries. Police and forensic team immediately reached the incident spot. Three empty..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:41Published

Watch: Scuffle breaks out at counting centre for Tamil Nadu local body polls [Video]Watch: Scuffle breaks out at counting centre for Tamil Nadu local body polls

Scuffle broke out between two groups amid counting of votes in Tamil Nadu. The incident took place at Thirumangalam counting centre in Madurai. The situation was brought under control by police..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.