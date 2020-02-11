Samsung's Folding Phone Is the Cheapest One Yet, and the Least Flimsy | Gizmodo

Samsung believes deeply in the future of foldable phones, but its first attempt, last year’s Galaxy Fold, was a complete shitshow.

Devices provided to reviewers ahead of launch were plagued with problems: debris that caught in the hinge, a plastic overlay that turned out to be part of the screen but was easily peeled off, and a crease that just wouldn’t disappear.

Samsung fixed those issues and rereleased the Fold, but then the company also went back to the drawing board to create a next-gen foldable: the $1,380 Galaxy Z Flip.The Flip is a totally different experience from the Fold, which was essentially a tablet that folded down into a smartphone.

The Flip takes a page from Motorola’s rebooted Razr: Its massive 6.7-inch display folds down into a pocketable clamshell with a 1.1-inch Super AMOLED external screen for viewing notifications.

The screen also acts as a preview for selfies, which seems useful, but in my hands-on time, I found the display is just too tiny to see if I’m making the fake smile and weird eye thing I do sometimes.Read more:https://gizmodo.com/samsung-galaxy-z-flip-first-look-the-cheapest-folding-1841621823We come from the future.

Https://gizmodo.com