Will Pakistan carry through Hafiz Saeed's conviction? India doubts it | OneIndia News

Will Pakistan carry through Hafiz Saeed's conviction? India doubts it

Will Pakistan carry through Hafiz Saeed's conviction? India doubts it

Will Pakistan carry through Hafiz Saeed's conviction? India doubts it

A day after a Pakistan court sentenced Hafiz Saeed to 11 years jail in 2 terror funding related cases, India said that one needs to be cautious and wait and watch whether Pakistan complies with the sentencing.

Pak has been under increasing international pressure to get acting on terror activities on its soil.
