Cornish coast battered by huge waves as Storm Dennis approaches UK

Strong winds and huge waves hitting the coast at Porthleven in Cornwall, southwest England as Storm Dennis approaches the UK.

Huge waves nearly as high as 40ft are expected to hit Devon and Cornwall, according to the Cornwall Live website.

A wave bomb of huge surf is expected arrive on Friday evening, the website said.
