These artistic masterpieces have been created by a massive lizard.

The paintings are daubed by Argentinian tegu lizard named Winston, owned by Sarah Curry of Michigan, US.

Footage shows the scaly artisan dipping its claws and tail in paint before thrashing against the canvas to create his masterpieces.

Sarah is a graphic designer and has put Winston’s works up for auction where they sell for between $30 and $75 as well as prints going for 15 to 30 dollars.