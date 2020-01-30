Suspected new Banksy street art pops up in Bristol ahead of Valentine's Day

Global  

A new piece of Valentine's Day-inspired street art suspected to be created by Banksy has appeared in their home city of Bristol.
A new piece of Valentine's Day-inspired street art suspected to be created by Banksy has appeared in their home city of Bristol.

Residents in the Barton Hill area of the city woke up to the artwork on the side of a house this morning (February 13).

It seems to show a young girl firing a slingshot of flowers - possibly in relation to Valentine's Day on February 14.




