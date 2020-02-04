Global  

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 07:20s
"Sonic the Hedgehog" had a pretty disastrous first trailer — so did the filmmakers get it right after revising Sonic's design?

For this review, we're looking at the new "Sonic the Hedgehog" film to determine if it was fixed following its initial reveal.
Our "Sonic the Hedgehog" review looks at the film's plot, its CGI, the performances of Ben Schwartz and Jim Carrey, and more!



Sonic the Hedgehog review: fast casual

Sonic the Hedgehog review: fast casualImage: Paramount When the first trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog was released in 2019, fans were...
The Verge


LucianiLCS

Lu RT @davidehrlich: SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: my apologies to the animators who haven’t seen their families in 3 months because they’ve been sleepl… 18 minutes ago

CLIQUE6

CLIQUE6° Did They Fix The Sonic The Hedgehog Movie? https://t.co/rYfH7uT2RC | CLIQUE6° 38 minutes ago

aubreyavecor

aubrey 🏳️‍🌈 @HarleyMovieNews I’m sorry *what*???? Birds of Prey vs Sonic.... I genuinely didn’t think fanboys could get any mor… https://t.co/MDUhb9WixM 40 minutes ago

stringsona

stringsona Hedgehog movie was pretty good, nothing mind blowing but it was better than I thought it would be. As a sonic fan,… https://t.co/PpXCuuWqDl 46 minutes ago

JoshuaM34469096

Pizzer Time RT @MamasGeeky: @DrewsClues @SonicMovie I promise you this movie is more than that. They are there of course (and I totally laughed at them… 48 minutes ago

MamasGeeky

Mama's Geeky - Tessa Smith @DrewsClues @SonicMovie I promise you this movie is more than that. They are there of course (and I totally laughed… https://t.co/NpBOZgIuNT 48 minutes ago

wingedseahorse

Sea Jr. ✨ RT @Crazyreyn: Here's @oliwelsh with our Sonic the Hedgehog movie review: "Instead of inviting us into Sonic's world, they've brought Sonic… 2 hours ago

DavidHe34627924

DavidHe346 RT @tssznews: Two more critical #SonicMovie reviews have been published - perhaps before intended. They include this positive review from @… 2 hours ago


Jim Carrey: I’m black and blue from ‘pinch-me' moments in my career [Video]Jim Carrey: I’m black and blue from ‘pinch-me' moments in my career

Jim Carrey reveals how he got into the physicality of his villain character of Dr Robotnik in the new Sonic The Hedgehog movie. Director Jeff Fowler explains how they changed the design of Sonic after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published

Burlington neighbors think blasts from Amazon hub construction are damaging their homes [Video]Burlington neighbors think blasts from Amazon hub construction are damaging their homes

Richard Ison began to notice the tremors shaking his Limaburg Road home in September — “like an earthquake,” he said Monday night. “The house would shake for a few seconds every day at 1:50,..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:25Published

