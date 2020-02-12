Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ross Butler Spills on To All The Boys 2, Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, & Astrology

Ross Butler Spills on To All The Boys 2, Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, & Astrology

Video Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate - Duration: 12:36s - Published < > Embed
Ross Butler Spills on To All The Boys 2, Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, & Astrology

Ross Butler Spills on To All The Boys 2, Lana Condor & Noah Centineo, & Astrology

'To All The Boys: P.S.

I Still Love You' actor reveals who he thinks Lara Jean should end up with in Netlfix rom-com sequel.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

To All The Boys Star Ross Butler on Love at First Sight, Soulmates, & More [Video]To All The Boys Star Ross Butler on Love at First Sight, Soulmates, & More

'To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You' actor shares his thoughts on love, dating, and relationships.

Credit: Young Hollywood - Affiliate     Duration: 06:59Published

Alex Ebert Gets A Sense Of Freedom From Being On Stage [Video]Alex Ebert Gets A Sense Of Freedom From Being On Stage

Musician Alex Ebert describes how the stage is his safe space in the midst of battling suicidal depression and dealing with societal pressures as an artist. BUILD is a live interview series like no..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 04:28Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.