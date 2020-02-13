Global  

Justice Dept. Drops Texas Voter Suit

(--brenna--)in a dramatic position change...the u.s. justice department is abandoning its longstanding opposition to a key aspect of texas' toughest-in-the-nation voter id law.under president barack obama..

The agency spent years arguing that the 2011 voter id law was intended to disable minorities or the poorest people in the state from voting.the law requires voters to show one of seven forms of state-approved photo identification gun permits are acceptable but college ids are not.voting rights activists sued, and the case returns to court today in corpus christi.

A justice department spokesman said that although the justice department will no longer argue that the law was intended to discriminate against minorities, it doesn't plan to withdraw the lawsuit argument that the law had the effect of discriminating against them.




