China officials fired as coronavirus deaths surge past 1,300

China officials fired as coronavirus deaths surge past 1,300

China officials fired as coronavirus deaths surge past 1,300

Hubei province communist party chief among top officials relieved of their duties as infections nears 60,000.
China Fires 2 Health Officials Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Chinese state media is reporting the government fired two high-ranking health officials in...
Newsy - Published

China's Hubei province sees surge in coronavirus deaths on switch to new methodology

The death toll in China's Hubei province from a coronavirus outbreak leapt by a record 242 on...
Reuters - Published


China Fires 2 Health Officials Over Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]China Fires 2 Health Officials Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The director and the Communist Party secretary of Hubei&apos;s provincial health committee were fired, according to state media.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:42Published

Ten test positive on quarantined ship in Japan [Video]Ten test positive on quarantined ship in Japan

Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed on Wednesday that 10 people on the ship had tested positive for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:41Published

