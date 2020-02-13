Decoliner: The $500,000 Double-Decker Motorhome | RIDICULOUS RIDES

A RENOWNED automotive artist has built a $500,000 motorhome that you can drive from the roof.

Randy Grubb, from Oregon, is well-known for building beautiful and unique chrome vehicles.

Some of his masterpieces include the Blastolene Indy Special, Jay Leno Tank Car, Decoson and the $500,000 motorhome - the Decoliner.

Inspired by the 1980s sci-fi space traveller Flash Gordon, Randy spent over $100,000 in parts and 6,000 hours in manpower on the stylised mobile home.

Using the chassis of a 1973 GMC motorhome which sports a front-wheel drive, it allows the frame of the Decoliner to be very low to the ground, around 14 inches.

This means that Randy had enough space to stack the vehicle as a double decker and for an additional driving position on the roof low enough to fit under most bridges and overpasses.

Randy and his wife drove the Decoliner all over America, putting over 15,000 miles on the camper without being stopped for the unusual driving position.

Randy told Barcroft TV: “I always get asked ‘is that legal?’ Well, it's not illegal." Recently, Randy was invited to the Frankenmuth Auto-Fest in Michigan to show off the 26ft aluminium Decoliner.

Joining Randy was the new owner of motorhome, Mike Jahns, who first saw the mobile home on TV and fell in love with the art-deco design of the vehicle.

“It’s an amazing vehicle to be involved with because everybody smiles profusely at it, it just brings a lot of joy to people,” Mike said.