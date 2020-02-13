Global  

China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus

China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus

China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus

China Confirms 15,152 New Cases of Coronavirus 254 additional deaths have also been confirmed.

The numbers were announced in a press conference Thursday.

According to the Chinese government, the country’s death toll is now up to 1,367, and 59,804 have been infected.

The Hubei province is now diagnosing people with the virus through the use of CT scans, which has sped up the process.

Testing was previously only allowed through nucleic acid tests, which take days to process.
New Chinese coronavirus cases show slight fall; Chinese tourist dies in France

The number of new cases of a coronavirus in China fell slightly on Sunday, more than three weeks...
Reuters

More China coronavirus cases, deaths; U.S. urges citizens off ship

More than 2,600 new cases of a coronavirus have been confirmed in China with deaths up by 143, health...
Reuters


shariharan76

Hariharan RT @airnewsalerts: Chinese mainland confirms on Saturday over 2000 new cases of novel #coronavirus with 142 more deaths. Till now, total 16… 5 minutes ago

deepgurmeetdeep

Deep Gurmeet Singh 🇮🇳🌹🇮🇳🙏 RT @NatashaFatah: #Coronavirus #COVID19 Updates: ▪️ A Chinese tourist dies in France, becoming the first virus related fatality in Europe… 15 minutes ago

airnewsalerts

All India Radio News Chinese mainland confirms on Saturday over 2000 new cases of novel #coronavirus with 142 more deaths. Till now, tot… https://t.co/qn7p5lOydq 1 hour ago

PulpNews

PulpNews Crime #CDC confirms 15th coronavirus #case in U.S. as number of cases in #China skyrockets - Feb 15 @ 9:01 PM ET https://t.co/T4tNVX7bxZ 1 hour ago

SunflowerJinie

Dauntless🤸‍♀ RT @CoronavirusNews: 1/3 - Singapore confirms 5 new cases of the #coronavirus, bringing the total to 72. Patient 68 is a 79 year old woman… 2 hours ago

JohnSmi60758697

John Smith RT @FluTrackers: Japan - More domestic #COVID19 cases for a total of 43 - plus more cases on the cruise for a total of 285 https://t.co/def… 2 hours ago

anghelusz

Angel Calderón Moctezuma  RT @COVIDNews: #BREAKING: China 🇨🇳 confirms 1,843 new #coronavirus cases and 139 new deaths. - These cases are from Hubei, China alone. (I… 3 hours ago

fabulouschyn

Coco RT @NCDCgov: Since the beginning of #COVID19 outbreak, the protocol in Nigeria is to TEST returning travellers from China with symptoms So… 4 hours ago


Americans Quarantined On Cruise Ship In Japan Over Coronavirus Concerns Awaiting Evacuation

New numbers confirm more than 2,000 additional coronavirus cases in China, bringing the total to 68,500 with more than 1,600 deaths. This as Americans quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan are eagerly..

CBS 2 New York

China struggles to slow coronavirus spread

More than 2,600 new cases were confirmed from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China, the National Health Commission said, a day after people returning to the capital from holidays were ordered to..

Rumble

