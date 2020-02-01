The Green Knight - Official Teaser Trailer

Check out the official teaser trailer for The Green Knight starring Dev Patel, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, Alicia Vikander and Sean Harris!

Release Date: May 29, 2020 The Green Knight is a medieval fantasy movie directed by David Lowery.

It stars Dev Patel, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, Alicia Vikander and Sean Harris.

The story is based on the poem of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.