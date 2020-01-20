Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This Day in History: Teddy Roosevelt Discusses America’s Race Problem

This Day in History: Teddy Roosevelt Discusses America’s Race Problem

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
This Day in History: Teddy Roosevelt Discusses America’s Race Problem

This Day in History: Teddy Roosevelt Discusses America’s Race Problem

This Day in History: Teddy Roosevelt Discusses America’s Race Problem February 13, 1905 Roosevelt delivered a speech to the NYC Republican Club in which he discussed the country’s state of race relations.

During his administration —  just 40 years after the end of the Civil War — much bitterness existed between the North and the South.

The West had also seen an influx of Asian immigrants, which contributed to new racial tensions.

Roosevelt’s solution was to proceed slowly toward social and economic equality, taking caution against radical changes in government policy.

Referring to white Americans as the 'forward race,' he suggested a gradual adjustment in the attitudes of whites toward ethnic minorities.

It would take nearly six decades —with the 1964 Civil Rights Act —for government efforts aimed at correcting racial bias to be passed into law.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

obamalied09

🇺🇸hotrodlincoln420 How did anyone get this wrong, every student of history should, have known Lincoln and Kennedy were killed in offic… https://t.co/RZiJzNQT9Y 1 day ago

Beomoose

Beomoose RT @LeighGiangreco: Sad fact because it’s #PresidentsDay but also bc I missed this on Valentine’s Day: At 25yo, Teddy Roosevelt lost both h… 1 day ago

LeighGiangreco

Leigh Giangreco Sad fact because it’s #PresidentsDay but also bc I missed this on Valentine’s Day: At 25yo, Teddy Roosevelt lost bo… https://t.co/KyJZnFCkoc 1 day ago

tammayauthor

Tam May, Author Happy Presidents Day! This day isn't just about sales, :-). Here's some information about former president #3 from… https://t.co/yr9tL8wHF6 2 days ago

roadkingrider2

J-Braid NEVER TRUMPER RT @triviapotus: #OTD in 1903, the first Teddy bears, named after Theodore Roosevelt, went on sale at Michtom's toy store. https://t.co/x2g… 2 days ago

robopulp

@robopulp RT @AProdigiosus: Weird Presidential History! Teddy Roosevelt recorded an account from a hunter named Bauman in his book, "The Wilderness H… 2 days ago

AProdigiosus

Aficionado Prodigiosus, Purveyor of the Strange Weird Presidential History! Teddy Roosevelt recorded an account from a hunter named Bauman in his book, "The Wilder… https://t.co/DWAgFpVYy3 2 days ago

GrellDragon

FD Gross RT @DerekRKing2: #OTD #TeddyBear 1903 1st Teddy Bear introduced in America, made by toy store owner/inventor Morris Michtom places 2 stuffe… 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Monster Energy Honda Team - 2020 Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia [Video]Monster Energy Honda Team - 2020 Dakar Rally Saudi Arabia

After Africa and South America, the most recent chapter of Dakar Rally history, in the Middle East, has opened, adorned in the colours of Monster Energy Honda Team and American Ricky Brabec as the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.