Farmer spreads feed to make 1,000 chickens form words of encouragement for China during coronavirus outbreak

Farmer spreads feed to make 1,000 chickens form words of encouragement for China during coronavirus outbreak

Farmer spreads feed to make 1,000 chickens form words of encouragement for China during coronavirus outbreak

A farmer spreads feed to make 1,000 chickens form encouraging words in Chinese characters to support his country during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The incredible video, shot in Cheng County in Gansu Province on February 13, the farmer named Shang Yukang pulling a cart of chicken feed spreading it into "China" and "Jiayou" in Chinese characters.

The chickens then followed the feed to form the encouraging words "Come on China".

Shang said he thought it was meaningful to form the encouraging words to support his country to fight with the CONVID-19 outbreak.

According to reports, Shang also donated 3,000 eggs to the frontlines.
