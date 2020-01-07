Nirbhaya's mother protests outside Patiala House courts

Asha Devi, mother of the 2012 gangrape victim 'Nirbhaya' on Monday launched a protest outside the...

Vidhydhar Benare I N RT @ArtiSharma001 : Dr @Swamy39 Nirbhaya rape case: Victim's mother protests outside court over delay in convicts' hanging - The New Indian… 4 days ago

Yogita Bhayana Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, along with women rights activist Yogita Bhayana on Wednesday protested outside the Pa… https://t.co/jbTHrX1b4V 4 days ago

yajnik RT @yogitabhayana : Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, along with women rights activist Yogita Bhayana on Wednesday protested outside the Patiala… 4 days ago