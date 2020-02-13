16-Year-Old Anthony Martin Jr. Arrested In Joshua Crouse's Murder 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:23s - Published 16-Year-Old Anthony Martin Jr. Arrested In Joshua Crouse's Murder A 16-year-old was arrested in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joshua Dwayne Crouse back in November. Katie Johnston reports.

