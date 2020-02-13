Global  

16-Year-Old Anthony Martin Jr. Arrested In Joshua Crouse's Murder

16-Year-Old Anthony Martin Jr. Arrested In Joshua Crouse's Murder

16-Year-Old Anthony Martin Jr. Arrested In Joshua Crouse's Murder

A 16-year-old was arrested in the fatal shooting of 40-year-old Joshua Dwayne Crouse back in November.

Katie Johnston reports.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Martin Brooks Charged In Murder Of Baltimore Mother Carmen Rodriguez Inside Kim's Deli [Video]Martin Brooks Charged In Murder Of Baltimore Mother Carmen Rodriguez Inside Kim's Deli

Baltimore Police have arrested a 39-year-old man in the murder of a Baltimore mother inside her Patterson Park deli.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:47Published

Second man arrested for murder of Carmen Rodriguez [Video]Second man arrested for murder of Carmen Rodriguez

One of the suspects arrested is 39-year-old Martin Brooks, who&apos;s accused of shooting and killing Carmen Rodriguez inside her family grocery store in front of her children.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:07Published

