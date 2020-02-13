Global  

Hong Kong suspends schools until March to counter spread of coronavirus

Hong Kong suspends schools until March to counter spread of coronavirus

Hong Kong suspends schools until March to counter spread of coronavirus

In an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus, Hong Kong extended the suspension of schools until March 16.

Hong Kong suspends schools for longer to counter spread of coronavirus

Scrambling to contain the spread of coronavirus, Hong Kong extended the suspension of schools on...
Reuters - Published

Hong Kong extends suspension of schools till at least March 16

Hong Kong extended on Wednesday the suspension of schools till at least March 16 in a bid to contain...
Reuters - Published


Hong Kong Suspends Schools Until March To Counter Spread Of Coronavirus [Video]Hong Kong Suspends Schools Until March To Counter Spread Of Coronavirus

In an attempt to contain the spread of coronavirus, Hong Kong extended the suspension of schools until March 16. According to Reuters, schools also told overseas students studying in the city there was..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

New coronavirus might spread through sewage pipes [Video]New coronavirus might spread through sewage pipes

HONG KONG — A Hong Kong woman fell victim to the new coronavirus after a man residing 10 floors directly above her unit became sick. The South Morning China Post reports on Tuesday that the new cases..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:04Published

