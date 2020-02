'My General Tubman' Play Showcases Legacy Of Harriet Tubman

WELCOME BACK.WE'RE CONTINUING TO HIGHLIGHTEVENTS IN OUR COMMUNITY FORBLACK HISTORY MONTH INCLUDINGA NEW PLAY MY YENLY?

TUBMAN.THE PLAY SHOW CASES THELEGACY OF HARRIET TUBMAN ANDWE ARE JOINED BY AWARD WINNINGPHILADELPHIA ACTRESS DANIELLELENAY WHO STARS AS HARRIET.THANKS FOR HAVING ME.GREAT TO HAVE YOU.WE HAVE HEARD SO MUCH ABOUTTHIS PLAY.WHAT HAS BEEN LIKE FOR YOUTHIS WHOLE PROCESS OF PLAYINGHARRIET TUBMAN.IT'S BEEN AN AMAZINGEXPERIENCE.I THINK SPECIFICALLY FOR MEJUST BEING ABLE TO JOURNEY ANDLEARN SO MUCH ABOUT THISICONIC WOMAN AND WORK WITHLORRAINE CARRIE OUR NEWPLAYWRIGHT AND OUR CAST ANDOUR DIRECTOR JAMES IM ES IT'SBEEN A GREAT COLLABORATION TOBRING TO STAGE.SPEAKING OF YOUR PLAYWRIGHTLORENE SHE MACE CONNECTIONSBETWEEN HARRIET'S TIME ANDMODERN TIMES AND THEINCARCERATION SYSTEM IN THEUNITED STATES.YES, OUR PLAY TAKES PLACEIN THE PAST AND ALSO IN THEPRESENT AND YOU GET TO SEESOME CHARACTERS FROM PRESENTDAY WHO ARE ENSLAVED -- NOTENSLAVED BUT THEY AREINCARCERATED AND THEY ARE ALLMET -- HAVE EXPERIENCES ORINTERACTIONS WITH HARRIETTUBMAN.AND WE FIND THAT HARRIETTUBMAN IS ON THIS JOURNEYLOOKING FOR MEN TO FIGHTSLAVERY.AND WE KIND OF USE THIS TIMETRAVEL ELEMENT OF HARRIETTUBMAN WHO IS HISTORICALLYKNOWN FOR HAVING EPILEPTICSEIZURES SO WE USE THAT.IT SOUNDS LIKE A COMPLEXCHARACTER.WHAT DO YOU DRAW FROM ASINSPIRATION TO PORTRAY HER.I LEARNED SO MUCH AM I READSO MANY STORIES ABOUT HARRIETTUBMAN JUST PREPARING FORTHIS.BUT ALSO I STARTED TO THINKABOUT LIKE TAPPING INTO HERSPIRIT AND HER ESSENCE OF THIS -- THIS BEAUTIFUL ICON ICONICBLACK WOMAN AND I STARTEDTHINKING ABOUT ICONIC BLACKWOMAN THAT I KNOW, DIAHANNCARROLL, PHYLICIA RASHAAD,JENNIFER LEWIS BUT SOME OFTHOSE THINGS TAPPING INTO THATTO FLESH OUT HER ESSENCE OFTHIS POWERFUL WOMAN BUT ALSOTHE TENDER MOMENTS.WHAT DO YOU HOPE THEAUDIENCE TAKES AWAY FROMSEEING YOUR PRODUCTION.I THINK JUST THAT.WE KNOW HARRIET TUBMAN AS ACONDUCTOR.WE KNOW HER AS A GENERAL.WE KNOW JOHN BROWN REFERRED TOHER AS A MAN.BUT REALLY DO WE GET -- RARELYDO WE GET TO SEE HER AS THISBEAUTIFUL BLACK WOMAN AND ITHINK THAT IT IS SOMETHING SOIMPORTANT FOR US TO BE ABLE TOLOOK AT HER ENTIRE STORY.WE GET A BIG HUGE NOVEL OFALEXANDER HAMILTON, WE GET TOKNOW WHAT HE ATE FOR BREAKFASTBUT WE DON'T GET THAT ABOUTHARRIET TUBMAN AND WE HAVE TOKIND OF CREATE THAT AND ITHINK THAT IT PUTS AN ONUS ONUS TO TRY TO EMBRACE THEENTIRETY OF BLACK PEOPLE'SSTORIES.TO EMBRACE THE ENTIRETY OFTHIS WOMAN.SHE WAS MORE THAN JUST THISCOURAGEOUS WOMAN SHE WAS ALSOA WIFE.SHE WAS A MOTHER.SHE DID ALL OF THESE THINGSTHAT WE DON'T GET -- WE DON'TBRING TO THE FOREFRONT.WELL, CONGRATULATIONS ONTHE PRODUCTION.THANK YOU.WHOLE ANOTHER PERSPECTIVE.THANKS FOR COMING IN.THANKS FORT WASHINGTONHAVING ME.THE PLAY HAS BEEN SOPOPULAR THE DATES TO SEE IT