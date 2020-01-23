Prince Harry in Talks With Goldman Sachs to Join Speaking Circuit
Prince Harry in Talks With Goldman Sachs to Join Speaking Circuit A source close to the bank confirmed that
the Duke of Sussex is discussing the possibility of participating in its “Talk at GS” speaker series in London.
The apperance is unpaid but may allow
the prince to establish himself on the
paid speaking circuit for future appearances.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
have reportedly been in talks with
Goldman Sachs since November.
They were the keynote speakers at a
recent JPMorgan summit, their first public
appearance since leaving the royal family.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
announced their departure from
the royal family in January.