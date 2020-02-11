Daily Dividend Report: CSCO,HON,AIG,KHC,DD

Global  

Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per common share, a $0.01 increase or up 3% over the previous quarter's dividend, to be paid on April 22, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2020.

Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.
Cisco has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per common share, a $0.01 increase or up 3% over the previous quarter's dividend, to be paid on April 22, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 3, 2020.

Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

Honeywell announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.90 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock.

The dividend is payable on March 6, 2020, out of surplus to shareowners of record at the close of business on February 28, 2020.

American International Group, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share on AIG Common Stock, par value $2.50 per share.

The dividend is payable on March 30, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 16, 2020.

The Board of Directors of Kraft Heinz today unanimously declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock payable on March 27, 2020, to stockholders of record as of March 13, 2020.

DuPont's board of directors declared a first quarter dividend of $0.30 per share on the outstanding common stock of the company payable March 16, 2020, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business Feb.

28, 2020.




