US Men's Soccer Union Supports Increase in Pay for Women

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:20s
US Men's Soccer Union Supports Increase in Pay for Women

US Men's Soccer Union Supports Increase in Pay for Women

US Men's Soccer Union Supports Increase in Pay for Women The U.S. men's national team wants the U.S. Soccer Federation to triple the pay of the women's team.

U.S. men's union, via statement U.S. men's union, via statement The U.S. women's team union filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The trial is scheduled to start May 5 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

Molly Levinson, a spokesperson for the U.S. women involved in the lawsuit, also issued a statement.

Molly Levinson, via statement Molly Levinson, via statement
US soccer men's union says women's pay should be tripled

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. men's national team urged the U.S. Soccer Federation to sharply increase...
Seattle Times


