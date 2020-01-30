Global  

Maisie Williams rubbishes Game of Thrones ending rumours

Maisie Williams rubbishes Game of Thrones ending rumours

Maisie Williams rubbishes Game of Thrones ending rumours

Maisie Williams has quipped that cost constraints made it impossible to shoot alternate endings to 'Game of Thrones'.
