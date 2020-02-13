Global  

"High Maintenance" Creators Ben Sinclair & Katja Blichfeld On Season Four Of Their HBO Comedy

The HBO comedy series "High Maintenance," created by Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair, is back for its fourth season.

The critically-acclaimed series uses The Guy (Sinclair), a marijuana dealer, to connect a variety of distinctly authentic, empathetic and insightful stories about the New York community, including his own.

It paints a unique and loving portrait of New York City while exploring the often-messy interpersonal moments of everyday people.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.
Ben Sinclair: High Maintenance And The Battle Of The Podcast Stars

Ben Sinclair of HBO's High Maintenance, discusses his love of Chekhov and the real-life experiences...
NPR - Published


HMonHBO

High Maintenance RT @HBOPR: Last night, creators Ben Sinclair & Katja Blichfeld and executive producer @russellgregory discussed @HMonHBO at @92Y. New epis… 4 days ago

HBOPR

HBO PR Last night, creators Ben Sinclair & Katja Blichfeld and executive producer @russellgregory discussed @HMonHBO at… https://t.co/GxWwmxuEMA 6 days ago


