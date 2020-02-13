"High Maintenance" Creators Ben Sinclair & Katja Blichfeld On Season Four Of Their HBO Comedy

The HBO comedy series "High Maintenance," created by Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair, is back for its fourth season.

The critically-acclaimed series uses The Guy (Sinclair), a marijuana dealer, to connect a variety of distinctly authentic, empathetic and insightful stories about the New York community, including his own.

It paints a unique and loving portrait of New York City while exploring the often-messy interpersonal moments of everyday people.

