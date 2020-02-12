Global  

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Reportedly Expecting Their First Child | THR News

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Reportedly Expecting Their First Child | THR News
Sophie Turner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Joe Jonas (Exclusive)

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are expecting their first child together, multiple sources confirm...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayDaily CallerBollywood LifeJust Jared JrE! OnlineIndependentIndian Express


Relive Pregnant Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Love Story

Congratulations to Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas! The Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerJust JaredIndependentIndian Express



spin1038

SPIN 1038 'Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.' https://t.co/Y9NnWEeHWl 36 minutes ago

POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR #JoeJonas and #SophieTurner are reportedly going to be parents! https://t.co/JYz5NOaUTF 40 minutes ago

JohnjayVanEs

johnjay van es Share from the @JOHNJAYandRich page - Ahhh! @joejonas and #SophieTurner are reportedly expecting their first child… https://t.co/9rRu23L9sX 1 hour ago

unknwxn

aimi RT @glamourmag: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly expecting their first child together 💕 https://t.co/xKpZsWexvF 1 hour ago

kylejosef

kyle RT @TheCut: The Queen in the North is reportedly expecting an heir, and the Jonas Brother will become a Jonas father https://t.co/EZj4YmAxcc 1 hour ago

scoopizle

Scoopizle Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly pregnant with their 1st offspring. According to reports, the couple has… https://t.co/ShLsNkHKDx 1 hour ago

_kaarlitaa_

Karlita RT @Cosmopolitan: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's Baby Is Reportedly "Due in the Middle of Summer" https://t.co/lMFIBvKO0A 2 hours ago

Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas's Baby Is Reportedly "Due in the Middle of Summer" https://t.co/lMFIBvKO0A 2 hours ago


