Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein > Weinstein's lawyer: 'His fight now lies in your hands'

Weinstein's lawyer: 'His fight now lies in your hands'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:48s - Published < > Embed
Weinstein's lawyer: 'His fight now lies in your hands'

Weinstein's lawyer: 'His fight now lies in your hands'

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein told a New York jury on Thursday that they were the "last line of defense" against an "overzealous prosecution," as Weinstein's weeks-long rape trial comes to a close.

Lisa Bernhard reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Weinstein's lawyer: 'His fight now lies in your hands'

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein, in her closing arguments Thursday, told a Manhattan jury to put aside emotion when deciding the fate of the former Hollywood producer as his weeks-long rape trial comes to a close.

Defense attorney Donna Rotunno told a jury that the prosecution, "wove a sinister tale of a man who searched out his victims by putting them through a series of tests." But, she argued, their story was not supported by evidence.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to raping Jessica Mann, a onetime aspiring actress, in 2013 and to sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006.

The 67-year-old could face life in prison if convicted of predatory sexual assault, the most serious charge against him.

Mann has testified that Weinstein raped her in a Manhattan hotel room early on in what she called an "extremely degrading" relationship with him.

She said It continued for years and included consensual sex.

Rotunno presented her with numerous affectionate emails she sent the producer after the alleged rape, including one in which she wrote, "I love you, always do." Haleyi has testified that Weinstein forced oral sex on her in his home.

Under cross-examination, she acknowledged sending several friendly emails to Weinstein in the following years.

Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The case is a watershed moment for the #MeToo movement in which women have accused several powerful men across a range of industries of sexual assault.

Weinstein’s attorney thanked the jurors for their time and attention, adding, "Harvey thanks you.

After all, his fight now lies in your hands." The jury is expected to hear the prosecution's closing argument on Friday.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page Weinstein's lawyer: 'His fight now lies in your hands': https://t.co/ObqTjOKCUv #HarveyWeinstein 32 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Weinstein's lawyer: 'His fight now lies in your hands' [Video]Weinstein's lawyer: 'His fight now lies in your hands'

A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein told a New York jury on Thursday that they were the &quot;last line of defense&quot; against an &quot;overzealous prosecution,&quot; as..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:48Published

Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial [Video]Actress Annabella Sciorra Testifies Against Weinstein During His Sexual Assault Trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified against Harvey Weinstein in his sexual assault trial. Sciorra said Weinstein pinned her hands behind her head and violently raped her more than 25 years ago...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.