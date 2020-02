Some Evergy customers left without power Thursday 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:03s - Published An estimated 5,500 customers lost power Thursday morning in Overland Park. An estimated 5,500 customers lost power Thursday morning in Overland Park. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Some Evergy customers left without power Thursday AFFECTED BY THE OUTAGE.IT FEELS LIKE ONE OF THE COLDESTDAYS YOU’VE EXPERIENCED THISWINTER AND IT SPOKE TO A LOT OFRESIDENTS HERE IN OVERLAND PARKWHO SAY THE POWER OUTAGE FORCETHEM TO CHANGE THEIR PLANSTODAY.OH, IT’S BEEN BAD.I’VE BEEN UP FROM SEVEN I THINKAND THERE IS NO POWER IN MYHOUSE FOR NICK WAS AMONGTHOUSANDS OF PEOPLE POWERTHURSDAY MORNING.NEVER DO.AUSTIN SAID EQUIPMENT FAILURE ATA SUBSTATION IN OVERLAND PARKCAUSED THE OUTAGE SOME PEOPLESTAYED HOME AND TRIED TO KEEPTHE COLD.OR OUT WITHOUT POWER OTHERS HADTO LEAVE I DIDN’T WANT TO DRIVE.I WAS HOPING TO WORK FROM HOMEBUT AS INTERNAL IS NOT THERE.I CANNOT WORK FROM HOME ABOUTSIX O’CLOCK IN THE MORNING, ANDI ACTUALLY HAD TO WAKE UP FORWORK CALL THAT I UNFORTUNATELYCOULDN’T TAKE BECAUSE I ACTUALLYHAD TO GET ON THE INTERNET WHICHTHE WI-FI WAS DOWN DUE TO THEPOWER OUTAGE.SO I ENDED UP ACTUALLY GOING TOSTARBUCKS INSTEAD TO TAKE THECALL AFTER ABOUT FOUR HOURS.JASON RETURNED TO FIND POWER INHIS APARTMENT.RE





