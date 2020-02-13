Global  

U.K. Treasury Chief Resigns As Boris Johnson Overhauls Cabinet

U.K. Treasury Chief Resigns As Boris Johnson Overhauls Cabinet

U.K. Treasury Chief Resigns As Boris Johnson Overhauls Cabinet

Sajid ​Javid said he felt it was best to step down after Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked him to fire all of his political advisers.
Recent related news from verified sources

UK Treasury chief quits as Johnson shakes up Cabinet

LONDON (AP) — UK Treasury chief Sajid Javid has resigned — a shock move as Prime Minister Boris...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Alert: UK Treasury chief Sajid Javid resigns as Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes up his Conservative government.

LONDON (AP) — UK Treasury chief Sajid Javid resigns as Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes up his...
SeattlePI.com - Published


KennethHowardC3

Kenneth Howard Calloway Jr. RT @ABC: U.K. Treasury chief Sajid Javid unexpectedly resigns after resisting a reduction in his power, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson sou… 42 minutes ago

ABC

ABC News U.K. Treasury chief Sajid Javid unexpectedly resigns after resisting a reduction in his power, as Prime Minister Bo… https://t.co/pUjP11Si9L 3 hours ago

Vladimirth

Vladimir Signorelli RT @NickTimiraos: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson replaced U.K. Treasury chief Sajid Javid, a surprise move aimed at consolidating Joh… 4 hours ago

Eddypeps

Edward ofori UK Treasury chief resigns amid not so 'boring' cabinet reshuffle https://t.co/XkmhYl8vU9 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor [Video]Cabinet reshuffle: Sajid Javid resigns as Chancellor

Sajid Javid has dramatically quit as Chancellor in a row with Boris Johnson over his closest aides.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

