Old Age: Mysterious 'Ghost Population' DNA Of Ancient Humans Discovered

A mysterious population of ancient humans lived in West Africa about half a million years ago.

And according to CNN, scientists believe their genes still live on in people today.

This "archaic ghost population" appears to have diverged from modern humans before Neanderthals split off from the family tree.

DNA from this archaic population makes up between 2% and 19% of modern West Africans' genetic ancestry.

The existence of Neanderthal DNA has been well established in modern European populations.

Denisovan DNA has been identified within Oceanic populations.
