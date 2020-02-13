Coronavirus: 15th U.S. Patient Quarantined In Texas 12 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:34s - Published Coronavirus: 15th U.S. Patient Quarantined In Texas A new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States as revised numbers in China shot up dramatically.

