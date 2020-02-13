Global  

Coronavirus: 15th U.S. Patient Quarantined In Texas

Coronavirus: 15th U.S. Patient Quarantined In Texas

Coronavirus: 15th U.S. Patient Quarantined In Texas

A new case of coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States as revised numbers in China shot up dramatically.
