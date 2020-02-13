Global  

Fashion meets chocolate on Belgian catwalk

Models clad in chocolate gowns hit the runway in Brussels on Thursday (February 13) night for a show bringing together fashion designers and chocolatiers.
The 14 mouth-watering creations at the annual "Salon du Chocolat" fair included a jumpsuit of dabs of colour and chocolate petals emerging from the fabric.

"It's a mix of haute couture and Belgian chocolate," said the costume's creator Sixtine Anne de Molina, adding she spent five months working on the design, which includes a thousand pieces of chocolate.

"Sometimes it's hard to tell which what part of the dress is actually chocolate and what part is painted." Another chocolate-festooned dress on display was inspired by carnival masks while a third one was a brown, beige and red striped long gown resembling knitwear.



