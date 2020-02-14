Notre Dame Hires Jonathan Adams

Desk."

Notre dame did not have to go far to find their new head basketball coach.

They found him less than a mile away at the mccallie school.

At a press conference this afternoon, notre dame announced the hiring of jonathan adams as their new head basketball coach.

Adams has been an assistant under john shulman at mccallie since 2014.

He also played high school basketball at baylor under austin clark.

Now adams is ready to tackle his first career head coaching job with the irish.

Adams:"it has been.

To come full circle and be back in town at such a great institution as notre dame being the head coach.

It's wild.

Never really thought it would happen like that, but it's amazing how things work out, and i'm excited about it.

Coaching against coach shulman down the road at some point and coach clark are two of the guys i consider father figures and heros to me.

It's unreal.

It's going to be a challenge for sure, but fun.

I'm looking forward to it."

Notre dame football coach charles fant joked that with the addition of the 6-5 adams, it was time to bring back the faculty-student basketball game because the faculty