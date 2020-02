Lights of Love: Oishei patients get special Valentine's treat from law enforcement

CONTINUES THROUGHSUNDAY.PATIENTS AT OISHEICHILDREN'S HOSPITALHAVE NO SHORTAGEOF SUPPORT.BUT AS NIKKIDEMENTRI TELLS USTONIGHT THEY ALSOHAD NO SHORTAGE OFVALENTINES.ALMOST TWO YEARSTO THE DAY --NAT POP SIRENSTIMMY RICHARDSONWAS DIAGNOSED WITHLEUKEMIA.ON AND OFF FOR AYEAR-AND-A-HALF --THE TEENAGER SPENTMANY DAYS AS ANINPATIENT HERE ATOISHEI.EVERYTIME I WAS UPHERE BUFFALO FIREWOULD STOP BY ANDAS THEY WOULDLEAVE, THEY WOULDLIGHT UP AND SOUNDTHEIR HORNS AND ITWOULD JUST KEEP MEGOING AND IT JUST PUTA SMILE ON MY FACEEVERYTIME.IT MADE YOU REALIZETHERE WASSOMETHING TO LIVEFOR -- BESIDES BEINGUP THERE.THE FIREFIGHTEBROTHERHOOD IS THESUPPORT THAT GOTHIM THROUGH.IN AUGUST -- TIMMYRANG THEBELL...WEEKS LATERHE WAS OFFICIALLYSWORN IN AS AVOLUNTEERFIREFIGHTER.JUST LIVING THEDREAM -- JUSTRESPONDING TOCALLS, HELPINGPEOPLE JUST THE WAYTHAT THEY HELPED ME.AND NOW -- TIMMYAND HIS FAMILY SAYIT'S THEIR MISSION TOGIVE BACK.WE WANTED TO DO ITFOR VALENTINE'S DAYTO SHOW THE KIDSTHAT ARE UP THERE ONALL OF THE FLOORSTHAT THERE ARESUPPORTERS OUTHERE -- THEY ARE NOTALONE.THEY CALL IT "LIGHTSOF LOVE".

FIRSTRESPONDERS COMINGTOGETHER TO SHOWSUPPORT.TIMMY'S MOM DEANASAW THE IDEA ONFACEBOOK.TO GIVE OTHERSHOPE -- LIKE STELLAUSIAK WHO'SCURRENTLY IN THEPICU.WE JUST ASK FORPRAYERS FOR HER.SHE'S A WONDERFULGIRL.

SHE'S A SMARTGIRL AND SHE'S GOINGTO PULL THROUGHTHIS.THE SECOND THE SUNSTARTED TO SET --NAT POP SIRENSMORE THAN FORTYFIRST RESPONDERVEHICLES LIT UP THESKY.THE PARKING LOTACROSS FROM OISHEIFULL -- ELLICOTTSTREET SHUT DOWN.NAT POP SIRENSMY SLOGAN WAS NOONE FIGHTS ALONE, SONO ONE FIGHTS ALONE.YOU NEED HELP?EVERYONE IS THERETO HELP YOU.ON THE EVE OVALENTINE'S DAY...DOZENS OFFIREFIGHTERSSHOWING THEIRSUPPORT FROM THEGROUND...PATIENTEXTENDING THEIRTHANKS FROM INSIDE.OUR COMMUNITY, OURLOCAL RESPONDERSHAVE KIND OF SHOWNUP AND SHOWN OUT.TIMMY SAYS THIS ISJUST THE BEGINNING..SOMETHING HEHOPES... GETS BIGGERAND BETTER... ATRADITION, TO SHOWTO SHOW WESTERNNEW YORK'S LOVEFOR OISHEI.NAT POP SIRENSNIKKI DEMENTRI,7EWN.