The Grey Sloan Memorial Board Issues an Ultimatum

Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), Richard (James Pickens Jr.), Bailey (Chandra Wilson) Jackson (Jesse Williams) and Owen (Kevin McKidd) sit Tom Koracick (Greg Germann) down and issue an ultimatum.

Schmitt (Jake Borelli) wants more out of his relationship with Nico (guest start Alex Landi).

Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) tells Link (Chris Carmack) that she didn't get the paternity test.

And Jo (Camilla Luddington) comes home to find no one there.

Watch 'Grey's Anatomy' THURSDAY 9|8c on ABC.