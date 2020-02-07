Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan SOLVE Love ISSUES For Valentine's Day | Love Aaj Kal | EXCLUSIVE

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all set to share the big screen in the upcoming romantic drama film Love Aaj Kal.

The Love Aaj Kal co-stars have been seen together several times, due to which many of their fans are pretty convinced that the two are in a romantic relationship.

Interestingly, Sara had told Karan Johar on ‘Koffee With Karan 6’ that she found Kartik cute and would love to date her.

The confession was enough to add fuel to the rumors of their relationship.

However, neither Kartik nor Sara, have spoken about it or slammed the dating rumors.

Now in an exclusive interview with Ashish Tiwari of Bollywood Now, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan give an epic reaction on some of the common love issues of Millenials in this special Bowl of love Segment.

The film, which is said to be the sequel to Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Love Aaj Kal’, is slated to hit the silver screens on February 14, 2020.

Watch the Video!