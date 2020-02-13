Global  

'The Green Knight' starring Dev Patel drops first trailer

'The Green Knight' starring Dev Patel drops first trailer

'The Green Knight' starring Dev Patel drops first trailer

The Green Knight' is the sixth movie from director David Lowery, who also wrote the film's screenplay.
Dev Patel embarks on a medieval quest in 'The Green Knight' trailer

Based on the Arthurian poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, David Lowery's fantasy epic The Green...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Lainey Gossip


Watch The First Trailer For ‘The Green Knight’ With Dev Patel And Alicia Vikander

Will you see it?
Daily Caller - Published


noah7257

NOAH顯 RT @ForAllNerds: The trailer for The Green Knight starring Dev Patel is here! It's a medieval, fantasy film based on the poem of Sir Gawain… 2 hours ago

Reading_Rose

Rose Summer RT @empiremagazine: A24 moves into dark fantasy with Arthurian adaptation #TheGreenKnight, starring Dev Patel. Watch the eye-popping first… 2 hours ago

ttechoftomorrow

The Tech Of Tomorrow The Green Knight Teaser Trailer Starring Dev Patel & Alicia Vikander https://t.co/INtcNOBXop https://t.co/gNp2RIfcKI 3 hours ago

ConorHBroderick

Conor "Climate Panic" Broderick Since The Green Knight (2020) starring Dev Patel trailer dropped today, id like to state how much I appreciate them… https://t.co/2KQIJVXAGz 4 hours ago

SharonofCamelot

Lady Sharon RT @DiscussingFilm: A new poster for A24's THE GREEN KNIGHT has been officially released. Directed by David Lowery and starring Dev Patel,… 4 hours ago

scifidrive

SciFiDrive From director David Lowery and starring Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, and Joel Edgerton. The Green Knight – Summer 20… https://t.co/hh5Zwpqsgi 8 hours ago

geekbroll

Bring Back Stargate!!! The Green Knight is a medieval dark fantasy directed by David Lowery. Starring Dev Patel, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keog… https://t.co/J26QqVnumt 8 hours ago

keithrpillow

Keith R. Pillow, APR I'm in! Why @TheGreenKnight, starring Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, @BarryKeoghan, and @JoelEdgerton1, Is 2020's Ne… https://t.co/hosUpbuvO3 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Green Knight Movie [Video]The Green Knight Movie

The Green Knight Movie teaser trailer - Plot synopsis: An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's..

'The Green Knight' Starring Dev Patel Drops First Trailer [Video]'The Green Knight' Starring Dev Patel Drops First Trailer

'The Green Knight' Starring Dev Patel Drops First Trailer 'The Green Knight' is the sixth movie from director David Lowery, who also wrote the film's screenplay. The medieval fantasy is an..

