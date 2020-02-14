Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pulwama, 1 year on: Nation remembers sacrifice of the 40 martyrs | Oneindia News

Pulwama, 1 year on: Nation remembers sacrifice of the 40 martyrs | Oneindia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 02:32s - Published < > Embed
Pulwama, 1 year on: Nation remembers sacrifice of the 40 martyrs | Oneindia News

Pulwama, 1 year on: Nation remembers sacrifice of the 40 martyrs | Oneindia News

A year ago today, 40 CRPF jawans were martyred by a suicide bomber in J&K's Pulwama while their convoy was travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

While the Army and the govt have taken the defence and diplomatic track to combat terror, there is one Marathi youth named Umesh Gopinath Jadhav who has been on a 61,000 km long journey to connect hearts across the country.

#PulwamaAttack
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

msri22

Meetika Srivastava RT @MillennialWorx: One year of Pulwama terror attack....Nation remembers martyred CRPF jawans. #MillennialWorx pays its salutations and t… 19 minutes ago

AsiavilleNews

Asiaville Marking the occasion, Prime Minister @narendramodi tweeted that the dead CRPF personnel “devoted their lives servin… https://t.co/k9AHcaBqJP 3 hours ago

MillennialWorx

Millennial Worx One year of Pulwama terror attack....Nation remembers martyred CRPF jawans. #MillennialWorx pays its salutations a… https://t.co/lwZpg7ksRQ 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rahul Gandhi asks: Who benefited most from Pulwama attack? | OneIndia News [Video]Rahul Gandhi asks: Who benefited most from Pulwama attack? | OneIndia News

Rahul Gandhi has revived the politics over Pulwama one year after the cowardly plot in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred. In the wake of the Pulwama attack on February 14 last year, political leaders..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:47Published

Pulwama attack anniversary: Rahul raises three questions, NCP demands probe [Video]Pulwama attack anniversary: Rahul raises three questions, NCP demands probe

As the nation pays tributes to the martyrs of Pulwama, an ugly political war broke out over the attack.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:49Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.