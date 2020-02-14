Pulwama, 1 year on: Nation remembers sacrifice of the 40 martyrs | Oneindia News
A year ago today, 40 CRPF jawans were martyred by a suicide bomber in J&K's Pulwama while their convoy was travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.
While the Army and the govt have taken the defence and diplomatic track to combat terror, there is one Marathi youth named Umesh Gopinath Jadhav who has been on a 61,000 km long journey to connect hearts across the country.
Rahul Gandhi has revived the politics over Pulwama one year after the cowardly plot in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred. In the wake of the Pulwama attack on February 14 last year, political leaders..