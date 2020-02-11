Global  

Keeping Valentine's Day Flowers Fresh

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
It'll be a cold Valentine's Day in Pittsburgh so KDKA's Nicole Ford spoke with local florists on how to keep the flowers fresh.
Queensland couple share flower power of love on Valentine's Day

Mr and Ms Nijjar, who run Redlands Fresh Flowers, share their love story with the customers they see...
The Age - Published


