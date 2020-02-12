Rahul Gandhi asks: Who benefited most from Pulwama attack? | OneIndia News

Global  

Rahul Gandhi has revived the politics over Pulwama one year after the cowardly plot in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred.

In the wake of the Pulwama attack on February 14 last year, political leaders of the opposition had questioned the apparent security lapses that led to the attack.

Now, Rahul has asked 'Who benefitted most from the attack', indicating it was the BJP.

