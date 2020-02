Gas station owner describes shooting 27 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:07s - Published A gas station clerk was shot during a robbery in Dedham. A gas station clerk was shot during a robbery in Dedham. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Gas station owner describes shooting IN AN ARMED ROBBERY.MATT REED, YOU JUST TALKED TOTHE OWNER OF THAT STATION?MATT: WE DID.HE HAS SEEN THE SURVEILLANCEVIDEO.HE IS NOT ABLE TO RELEASE IT,SAYING DEDHAM POLICE HAVE IT.THE POSE OF THE UC ONE OF THEMASKED SUSPECTS PULLING A GUN ONHIS EMPLOYEE, WHILE THE OTHERSUSPECT STOOD BY THE DOOR.THIS HAPPEN BEFORE 11:00 LASTNIGHT AT THE AMES STREET SUNOCO.THE OWNER SAYS THE EMPLOYEE, WHORECENTLY STARTED WORKING HERE,TRIED TO KNOCK THE GUN OUT OFTHE SUSPECTS UP A HAND, BUTENDED UP BEING SHOT IN THE LEG.





You Might Like

Tweets about this