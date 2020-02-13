Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak appointed as the new finance minister of UK | Oneindia News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:37s - Published Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak appointed as the new finance minister of UK | Oneindia News INFOSYS CO-FOUNDER NARAYANA MURTHY'S SON-IN-LAW BUT NOW THE ENTIRE WORLD KNOWS 39 YEAR OLD RISHI SUNAK AS HE TAKES OVER THE SECOND MOST IMPORTANT GOVT POSITION IN THE BORIS JOHNSON CABINET AS THE NEWS FINANCE MINISTER.

Tweets about this Sridevi RT @poorna_12: Rishi Sunak, Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law, is Britain’s new finance minister - world news - Hindustan Times!!! A PIO gets th… 32 seconds ago Mel RT @ArtCrunchy: Ex Goldman Sachs Banker Rishi Sunak who left banking for politics after managing hedge funds and being a Director of his Bi… 2 minutes ago Hindustan Times Rishi Sunak, Narayana Murthy’s son-in-law, is Britain’s new finance minister https://t.co/eA2Ljd8oqJ 5 minutes ago Thannasivenkataraman "Honoured", Says Narayana Murthy's Son-In-Law, New UK Finance Minister - NDTV https://t.co/eVgipzQNPc 7 minutes ago ManjunathanS-M.ScM.B.A RT @connectajitcpr: Rishi Sunak, Narayana Murthy's son-in law, is UK's new finance minister - Times of India https://t.co/nd9k1smYUi 8 minutes ago Sumanapala BOT RT @VisadumSystem: Rishi Sunak, Son-In-Law Of Narayana Murthy, Appointed UK Finance Minister https://t.co/IO9ODK850e via @ndtv #srilanka #l… 10 minutes ago NewsBriefs Rishi Sunak, who was previously chief secretary to the Treasury, will become chancellor after Javid's shock resigna… https://t.co/rzfVZmkoB7 18 minutes ago eswar dutt RT @TVMohandasPai: Narayana Murthy's son-in-law Rishi Sunak appointed as UK's new finance minister https://t.co/xuPzQ29AoS 42 minutes ago