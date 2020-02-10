Billie Eilish releases Bond theme

Billie Eilish has released 'No Time To Die', the theme song for the upcoming James Bond movie of the same name.

Grammy-winning singer wrote and performed the music for the forthcoming 25th Bond film

She's the youngest artist to record a theme... *Billie Eilish* has shared her Bond theme 'No Time...

💋💕Mary Beth Miller💕💋 RT @ReutersWorld : Billie Eilish releases theme to forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die' https://t.co/SGbOaa6Mvl https://t.co/TieMZaa… 24 minutes ago

Yasmine RT @Genius : . @billieeilish is the youngest bond theme performer in the franchise’s history #notimetodie https://t.co/1tpYTINgSh 20 minutes ago

Joachim RT @Reuters : Billie Eilish releases theme to forthcoming James Bond film 'No Time to Die' https://t.co/WAwhd5MHNL https://t.co/cl6zvxXN8t 8 minutes ago

Cosmopolitan UK Listen to the full song here 🙌 🙌 https://t.co/XUtVskleVb 3 minutes ago

Kevin🔥 RT @IGN : Billie Eilish has released the official theme song to Bond: No Time to Die. https://t.co/vFAKMIusls https://t.co/QBnUqqUizX 30 seconds ago