Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rudy Giuliani Claims Democrats Want to ‘Literally Kill Him’ Over Fresh Ukraine Allegations

Rudy Giuliani Claims Democrats Want to ‘Literally Kill Him’ Over Fresh Ukraine Allegations

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Rudy Giuliani Claims Democrats Want to ‘Literally Kill Him’ Over Fresh Ukraine Allegations

Rudy Giuliani Claims Democrats Want to ‘Literally Kill Him’ Over Fresh Ukraine Allegations

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani claimed Democrats wanted to literally kill him while he alleged to have new information on a Ukraine scandal.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LuAnne133

LuAnne Brown RT @Newsweek: Rudy Giuliani claims "crazy" Democrats want to 'literally kill me" over Hunter Biden conspiracy theory https://t.co/IrNvcyhh3e 12 minutes ago

marybar41015771

mary barnes RT @SocialPowerOne1: Rudy Giuliani Claims 'Crazy' Democrats Want to 'Literally Kill Me' Over Hunter Biden Conspiracy Theory https://t.co/64… 35 minutes ago

SocialPowerOne1

#TheResistance Rudy Giuliani Claims 'Crazy' Democrats Want to 'Literally Kill Me' Over Hunter Biden Conspiracy Theory… https://t.co/5zCED8xWL6 1 hour ago

StandUniteFight

🇺🇸DeplorableTrumpGirl🇺🇸 Rudy Giuliani Claims 'Crazy' Democrats Want to 'Literally Kill Me' Over Hunter Biden Conspiracy Theory https://t.co/BO99oO7OL1 1 hour ago

MarquezYonkers

Miguel Marquez RT @HuffPost: The former New York mayor claims "a bunch of Democrats" are worried they will be exposed on Ukraine. https://t.co/uCMfvZ0TrZ 2 hours ago

Newsweek

Newsweek Rudy Giuliani claims "crazy" Democrats want to 'literally kill me" over Hunter Biden conspiracy theory https://t.co/IrNvcyhh3e 2 hours ago

CrystalRose126

Crystal Rose RT @realTuckFrumper: Rudy Giuliani Claims 'Crazy' Democrats Want to 'Literally Kill Me' Over Hunter Biden Conspiracy Theory https://t.co/5E… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The DOJ Will Review Information Rudy Giuliani Collected In Ukraine [Video]The DOJ Will Review Information Rudy Giuliani Collected In Ukraine

Attorney General William Barr says the Justice Department will look over information that Rudy Giuliani collected on Joe and Hunter Biden in Ukraine.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published

Sen. Lindsey Graham: DOJ To Review Rudy Giuliani's Ukraine Information [Video]Sen. Lindsey Graham: DOJ To Review Rudy Giuliani's Ukraine Information

Sen. Lindsey Graham told CBS&apos; &quot;Face the Nation&quot; that Attorney General William Barr told him about the exchange of information.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.