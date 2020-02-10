Rudy Giuliani Claims Democrats Want to ‘Literally Kill Him’ Over Fresh Ukraine Allegations 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:58s - Published Rudy Giuliani Claims Democrats Want to ‘Literally Kill Him’ Over Fresh Ukraine Allegations President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani claimed Democrats wanted to literally kill him while he alleged to have new information on a Ukraine scandal. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this LuAnne Brown RT @Newsweek: Rudy Giuliani claims "crazy" Democrats want to 'literally kill me" over Hunter Biden conspiracy theory https://t.co/IrNvcyhh3e 12 minutes ago mary barnes RT @SocialPowerOne1: Rudy Giuliani Claims 'Crazy' Democrats Want to 'Literally Kill Me' Over Hunter Biden Conspiracy Theory https://t.co/64… 35 minutes ago #TheResistance Rudy Giuliani Claims 'Crazy' Democrats Want to 'Literally Kill Me' Over Hunter Biden Conspiracy Theory… https://t.co/5zCED8xWL6 1 hour ago 🇺🇸DeplorableTrumpGirl🇺🇸 Rudy Giuliani Claims 'Crazy' Democrats Want to 'Literally Kill Me' Over Hunter Biden Conspiracy Theory https://t.co/BO99oO7OL1 1 hour ago Miguel Marquez RT @HuffPost: The former New York mayor claims "a bunch of Democrats" are worried they will be exposed on Ukraine. https://t.co/uCMfvZ0TrZ 2 hours ago Newsweek Rudy Giuliani claims "crazy" Democrats want to 'literally kill me" over Hunter Biden conspiracy theory https://t.co/IrNvcyhh3e 2 hours ago Crystal Rose RT @realTuckFrumper: Rudy Giuliani Claims 'Crazy' Democrats Want to 'Literally Kill Me' Over Hunter Biden Conspiracy Theory https://t.co/5E… 2 hours ago